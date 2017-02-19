ING Groep NV Raises Position in Raytheon Company (RTN)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,101,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,041,000 after buying an additional 704,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,069,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,043,000 after buying an additional 180,257 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,014,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,367,000 after buying an additional 231,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,997,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,014,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,701,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,710,000 after buying an additional 42,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 152.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17. Raytheon Company has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.40 earnings per share for the current year.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr upgraded Raytheon Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.03 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.03.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $5,558,423.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 156,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,694.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,306 shares of company stock valued at $7,469,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Company

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

