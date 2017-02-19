IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,520,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $88,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) opened at 40.20 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $874 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other news, EVP Michele Louise Trogni sold 106,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $4,119,111.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $386,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,769.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,605 shares of company stock worth $8,498,056.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd, formerly Markit Ltd., provides critical information, analytics and solutions for the industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The Company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights.

