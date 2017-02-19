Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets cut Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Husky Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) opened at 16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

“Husky Energy Inc. (HSE) Receives C$19.42 Average PT from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/husky-energy-inc-hse-receives-c19-42-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The Company’s Upstream segment includes exploration, development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and marketing of the Company’s and other producers’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulfur and petroleum coke, pipeline transportation, the blending of crude oil and natural gas, and storage of crude oil, diluent and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.