Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0149 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGT) opened at 2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.73. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/hugoton-royalty-trust-hgt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-24th.html.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust is an express trust. The Company is created pursuant to the Hugoton Royalty Trust Indenture between XTO Energy Inc, as grantor, and NationsBank, N.A., as trustee. Southwest Bank is now the trustee of the trust of the Company. XTO Energy is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

