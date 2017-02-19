Headinvest LLC Takes Position in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 6,862,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,795,000 after buying an additional 464,778 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $10,750,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 79.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 112.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $112.83.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm earned $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. United Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Vetr cut United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.05 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on United Technologies Corporation from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Technologies Corporation from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.50 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.62.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $335,051.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,544.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $614,553. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

