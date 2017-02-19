Harvest Capital Management Inc Has $5,621,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Harvest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation makes up about 2.6% of Harvest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSC Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 40.7% in the third quarter. BSC Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 7.0% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $95.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm earned $61.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.28 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s payout ratio is 159.58%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.44.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $957,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $463,905.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,316. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

