Hannover Ruck SE (HVRRY) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Hannover Ruck SE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Hannover Ruck SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) opened at 56.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. Hannover Ruck SE has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $60.02.

About Hannover Ruck SE

Hannover Rueck SE is a reinsurance company. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty reinsurance and Life & Health reinsurance. The Company under the Property & Casualty reinsurance segment is engaged in marine and aviation reinsurance, credit and surety reinsurance, business written on the London Market, as well as direct business and facultative reinsurance.

