Halliburton Company (HAL) Stake Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 114.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 31.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 28.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,742 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 53.71 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The firm’s market cap is $46.56 billion.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Halliburton Company had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Halliburton Company’s payout ratio is -10.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton Company from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton Company from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton Company from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $50,726.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.11 per share, for a total transaction of $307,822.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,055.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,701 shares of company stock worth $7,238,765. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

