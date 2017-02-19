Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,896 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 788,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,291,149 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $103,766,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 156,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Newgate Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 20.5% in the second quarter. Newgate Capital Management LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 53.71 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $46.56 billion. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Halliburton Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Halliburton Company from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. FBR & Co upped their target price on Halliburton Company from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Halliburton Company from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other news, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $2,107,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 563,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,663,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.11 per share, for a total transaction of $307,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,055.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,701 shares of company stock worth $7,238,765. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

