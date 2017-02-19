Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) Short Interest Up 104.2% in January

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,633,023 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the January 13th total of 2,759,130 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,158,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Halcon Resources Corporation news, EVP Jon C. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $87,134. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 508.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 455,700 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) opened at 9.15 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $834.94 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Halcon Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

HK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial Corporation raised shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wunderlich raised shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Halcon Resources Corporation Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

