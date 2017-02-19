H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H2O Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/h2o-innovation-inc-expected-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-04-per-share-heo.html.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc is engaged in providing integrated technological water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology to municipal, energy and mining end users. The Company is also engaged in delivering drinking water and process water production, and wastewater treatment systems, including related services.

