Greif Bros. Corporation (GEF) Receives Hold Rating from KeyCorp

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif Bros. Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) opened at 57.22 on Friday. Greif Bros. Corporation has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company earned $867.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.83 million. Greif Bros. Corporation had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif Bros. Corporation will post $2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Greif Bros. Corporation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Greif Bros. Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif Bros. Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Greif Bros. Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif Bros. Corporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 253,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Bros. Corporation Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

