Greif Bros. Corporation (GEF) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif Bros. Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif Bros. Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Greif Bros. Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Greif Bros. Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Greif Bros. Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) opened at 57.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. Greif Bros. Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.83 million. Greif Bros. Corporation had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif Bros. Corporation will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

Greif Bros. Corporation (GEF) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 253,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation by 50.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation by 18,411.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 102,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Greif Bros. Corporation Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

