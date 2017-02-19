Granite Real Estate (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) (TSE:GRT.UN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Granite Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

