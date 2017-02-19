Granite Oil Corp (NASDAQ:GXOCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Granite Oil Corp’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Granite Oil Corp (NASDAQ:GXOCF) opened at 4.3389 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Granite Oil Corp has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm’s market cap is $146.07 million.

“Granite Oil Corp (GXOCF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/granite-oil-corp-gxocf-raises-dividend-to-0-03-per-share.html.

