Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) opened at 41.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.94.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. GlaxoSmithKline PLC had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 100.68%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline PLC will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.571 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 389.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 25,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 8.2% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 208,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,649 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 14.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.