GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) opened at 41.34 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. GlaxoSmithKline PLC had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline PLC will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.571 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,976,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,030,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp GA boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp GA now owns 2,629,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,947,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 42,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

