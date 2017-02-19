Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ITGR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Integer Holdings in a report released on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the firm will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24.

“FY2017 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR) Decreased by Northcoast Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-integer-holdings-co-itgr-decreased-by-northcoast-research.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) opened at 35.55 on Friday. Integer Holdings has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000.

About Integer Holdings

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

