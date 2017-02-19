Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenspace Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Greenspace Brands’ FY2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Greenspace Brands in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

“FY2017 EPS Estimates for Greenspace Brands Inc Reduced by Analyst (JTR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-greenspace-brands-inc-reduced-by-analyst-jtr.html.

“FY2017 EPS Estimates for Greenspace Brands Inc Reduced by Analyst (JTR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-greenspace-brands-inc-reduced-by-analyst-jtr.html.

Greenspace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc, formerly Aumento IV Capital Corporation, is an organic and natural food company. The Company is engaged in creating natural food products and brands for sale into the Canadian natural food industry. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, marketing and selling convenient and natural foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenspace Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenspace Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.