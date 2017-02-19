Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Gabelli upped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst S. Wojda now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Gabelli also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

“FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Issued By Gabelli” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/fy2017-earnings-forecast-for-hologic-inc-holx-issued-by-gabelli.html.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened at 40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm earned $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.01 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 149.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 159.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Elaine Ullian sold 9,423 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $372,585.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,992.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 3,023 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $115,841.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

