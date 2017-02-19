Yellow Media Ltd. (TSE:Y) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Yellow Media in a research report issued on Wednesday. Beacon Securities analyst V. Ajamain now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Yellow Media from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Yellow Media from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

“FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Yellow Media Ltd. Issued By Beacon Securities (Y)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-yellow-media-ltd-issued-by-beacon-securities-y.html.

Shares of Yellow Media (TSE:Y) opened at 10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The firm’s market cap is $288.94 million. Yellow Media has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

