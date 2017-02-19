T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm earned $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

“FY2017 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-issued-by-oppenheimer-holdings.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 63.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $65.41.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,876 shares in the company, valued at $27,493,881.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Michael Barnes sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $1,301,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

“FY2017 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-issued-by-oppenheimer-holdings.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 57.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.