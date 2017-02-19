FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Corporation (NUE) Issued By KeyCorp

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) – KeyCorp upped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor Corporation in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Vetr cut shares of Nucor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.66 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor Corporation from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) opened at 63.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65.

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) opened at 63.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Nucor Corporation had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Nucor Corporation’s payout ratio is 65.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation by 29.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 156,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation by 50.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 689,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation by 5.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation by 172.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation by 169.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor Corporation

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

