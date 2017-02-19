FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Macy’s Inc (M) Issued By Northcoast Research

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst J. Stein forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.72 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. Vetr lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at 32.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,316,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,655,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,271,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,699,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,086,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,640,000 after buying an additional 332,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,236,000 after buying an additional 350,088 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,916,000 after buying an additional 213,890 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

