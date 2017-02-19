Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NASDAQ:LGF.A) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a report released on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-lions-gate-entertainment-co-class-a-voting-shares-lgf-a-issued-by-barrington-research.html.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

