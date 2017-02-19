Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of C$0.04 on March 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) opened at 13.48 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.59 billion. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRU shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.87.

In other news, Director Tom Mullane acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$96,940.00.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in western Canada. The Company’s primary focus is acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalties. The Company manages a non-government portfolio of oil and natural gas royalties in Canada.

