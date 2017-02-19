Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Mar 17 Dividend of $0.03 on March 15th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a mar 17 dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) opened at 6.92 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in two asset classes: high yield bonds and utility stocks.

