Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,796,928 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the January 13th total of 1,200,489 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,992,521 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) opened at 6.35 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company’s market capitalization is $928.56 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 151,567 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 685,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 59,488 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in silver mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine (Caylloma) in southern Peru and the San Jose silver and gold mine (San Jose) in southern Mexico.

