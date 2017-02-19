Forestar Group Inc (FOR) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Forestar Group an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,536,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 326,737 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) opened at 13.05 on Tuesday. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $444.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The Company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Oil and Gas, and Other Natural Resources. Its Real Estate segment secures entitlements and develops infrastructure on its lands for single-family residential and mixed-use communities, and manages its undeveloped land, commercial and income producing properties, mainly a hotel and its multifamily properties.

