Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flowers Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.00. The company had revenue of $868.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.19 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

“Flowers Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (FLO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/flowers-foods-inc-forecasted-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-29-per-share-flo.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) opened at 19.57 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $20.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,323,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,758,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,194,000 after buying an additional 285,831 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,040,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,881,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,691,000 after buying an additional 87,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 3,528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after buying an additional 152,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Keith Wheeler sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $158,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey sold 89,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $1,727,916.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,197 shares of company stock worth $3,481,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment’s production plant locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Opelika, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jamestown, North Carolina, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

