Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Research analysts at Gabelli increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a report issued on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst S. Donnelly now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

FLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wunderlich began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) opened at 19.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.87. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $20.91.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.00. The firm earned $868.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.19 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $43,508,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 34,077.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,870,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 2,862,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $20,542,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $17,096,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 693,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 663,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey sold 89,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $1,727,916.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen R. Avera sold 70,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,381,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 499,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,805. 16.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment’s production plant locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Opelika, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jamestown, North Carolina, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

