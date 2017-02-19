FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) Debt Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) debt rose 0.8% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 6.85% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2034. The debt is now trading at $32.50 and was trading at $35.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. RBC Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.28 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) opened at 31.01 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm’s market cap is $13.20 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. FirstEnergy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.70%.

In other FirstEnergy Corporation news, insider Donald R. Schneider sold 6,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $204,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $705,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles D. Lasky sold 5,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $161,472.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corporation by 33.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 934,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 232,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corporation by 158.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,016,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 623,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corporation by 27.8% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 213,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

“FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) Debt Trading 0.8% Higher” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/firstenergy-corporation-fe-debt-trading-0-8-higher.html.

FirstEnergy Corporation Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Competitive Energy Services (CES). The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through its approximately 10 utility operating companies. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.