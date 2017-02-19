First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in Target Corporation (TGT)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Target Corporation makes up about 1.7% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,348,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $573,408,000 after buying an additional 165,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,339,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,618,000 after buying an additional 236,371 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,849,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,040,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,338,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,947,000 after buying an additional 1,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 9.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,208,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,039,000 after buying an additional 357,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) opened at 65.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $84.14.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Target Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post $5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Target Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $308,131.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Target Corporation

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

