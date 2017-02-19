First Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 17,927 McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. McDonald’s Corporation accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 124,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 57.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 355,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after buying an additional 130,070 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 127.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $131.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. McDonald’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research set a $137.00 price objective on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $121.00 price objective on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.99.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

