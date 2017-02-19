First Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 31,075 Altria Group (MO)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Altria Group accounts for about 1.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $113,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,370.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 72.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 109.95%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post $3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Altria Group to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

