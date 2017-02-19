Fifth Third Bancorp Continues to Hold Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp maintained its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,373 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power Company were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 38.4% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) opened at 64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. American Electric Power Company had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. American Electric Power Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on American Electric Power Company from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. RBC Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on American Electric Power Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

American Electric Power Company Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.

