Ffcm LLC Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 68.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 76.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/ffcm-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Vetr raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.18 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.96.

In related news, insider Marshall A. Croom sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $450,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,288,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,922,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.