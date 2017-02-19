Ffcm LLC Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at 59.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,216,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,941.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

