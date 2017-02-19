Ferrari (RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NASDAQ:RACE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $241,983,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ferrari by 16.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,053,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,697,000 after buying an additional 2,325,508 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,995,000 after buying an additional 1,501,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 579.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after buying an additional 341,354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $17,143,000.

Ferrari (NASDAQ:RACE) opened at 65.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.33.

