FBR & Co Weighs in on LendingClub Corporation’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LC)

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for LendingClub Corporation in a research report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. FBR & Co has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for LendingClub Corporation’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised LendingClub Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Vetr raised LendingClub Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) opened at 5.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm's market cap is $2.22 billion.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) opened at 5.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm’s market cap is $2.22 billion.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LendingClub Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in LendingClub Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingClub Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 516,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in LendingClub Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 530,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LendingClub Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 696,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub Corporation news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $226,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,977,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,330,324.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Coleman sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $49,652.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,071,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,753. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingClub Corporation

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

