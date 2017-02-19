Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Shares Bought by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $61.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.28 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 159.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a report on Saturday, December 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In other Exxon Mobil Corporation news, VP Dennis G. Wascom sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $404,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,906,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $1,374,803.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,316. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

