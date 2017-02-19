Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 109.95% and a net margin of 55.31%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

