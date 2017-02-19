Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,379,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,289,000. Medtronic PLC makes up about 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Medtronic PLC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $10,462,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 24.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 78.88 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $89.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post $4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/equity-investment-corp-acquisition-inc-takes-position-in-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.68.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.