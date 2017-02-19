Envision Healthcare Corp (AMSG) Receives $87.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:AMSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Envision Healthcare Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Envision Healthcare Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envision Healthcare Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,189,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,949,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,780,000 after buying an additional 1,043,915 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp by 101.9% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 421,178 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,747,000. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,824,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envision Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:AMSG) opened at 67.75 on Tuesday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95.

About Envision Healthcare Corp

Envision Healthcare Corporation, formerly Amsurg Corp, is a provider of physician-led services, ambulatory surgery center management, post-acute care and medical transportation. The Company’s physician-led services encompass providers at approximately 780 hospitals in over 40 states. The physician-led services also include leadership positions in emergency department and hospitalist services, anesthesiology, radiology, and women’s/children’s services, as well as offerings in general surgery and office-based medicine.

