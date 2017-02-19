Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,409,846 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 13th total of 47,497,228 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,044,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

ETE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) opened at 19.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 18,144.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 266,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 264,910 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) directly and indirectly owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and SUN LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company, through its family of companies, owns and operates over 71,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), refined products and crude oil pipelines.

