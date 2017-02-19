Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0173 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) opened at 3.675 on Friday. Enduro Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.629 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enduro Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/enduro-royalty-trust-ndro-to-issue-dividend-of-0-02-on-march-14th.html.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust formed by Enduro Resource Partners LLC (Enduro), as trustor, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (the Trustee), as trustee, and Wilmington Trust Company (the Delaware Trustee), as Delaware Trustee. The Trust was created to acquire and hold for the benefit of the Trust unitholders a net profits interest representing the right to receive approximately 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro as of the date of the conveyance of the net profits interest to the Trust (the Net Profits Interest).

