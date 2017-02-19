ELCO Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 37,680.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,400,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 35,306,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,884,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 261.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 670,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after buying an additional 485,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 5.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,800,000 after buying an additional 476,766 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 143.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.84. Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $117.70 and a one year high of $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.09.

“ELCO Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/elco-management-co-llc-takes-position-in-home-depot-inc-the-hd.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.72 price target (up from $127.67) on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr cut shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.51 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,307.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot, Inc. (The)

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.