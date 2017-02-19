ELCO Management Co. LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 741,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,931,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 70.52%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other AbbVie news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

