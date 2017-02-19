Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) opened at 26.02 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company’s market cap is $927.20 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/editas-medicine-inc-edit-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

In other Editas Medicine news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $202,155.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $337,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,886 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 120.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Flagship Ventures Fund IV General Partner LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,910,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, formerly Gengine, Inc, is a genome editing company. The Company is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9) technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.