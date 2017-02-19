East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,743,000 after buying an additional 470,100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) opened at 53.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business earned $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.74 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other news, insider Wendy H. Cai-Lee sold 1,782 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $89,830.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,572.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc (East West) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Other. The Retail Banking segment focuses primarily on retail operations through the Bank’s branch network.

